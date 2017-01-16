Report: Phillies Agree To Deal With All-Star OF Michael Saunders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly reached a one year deal with outfield Michael Saunders.
Reports citing sources say the deal is worth $9 million with club option.
Sources: Saunders deal with #Phillies one year, $9M with club option. Option worth $11M, can increase to as much as $14M with escalators.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2017
Saunders guarantee includes $1M buyout if #Phillies do not exercise option. Deal pending a physical. First to say close: @jonmorosi.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2017
Saunders made the American League All-Star team last season with the Blue Jays.