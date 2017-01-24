Joel Embiid Seems To Be Crushing On Canadian Model Danielle Knudson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There has been a lot made of Joel Embiid’s mystery celebrity crush.

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha….. Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

Of course, many suspected it was Rihanna, who Embiid has tweeted about in the past.

Whether or not Rihanna is his celebrity crush, Embiid is apparently interested in — or at least friends with — Canadian model Danielle Knudson.

Knudson, 27, was sitting courtside during the Sixers game(s) last week. Knudson’s friend Melody Le posted this photos to her Instagram account.

GAME WAS SO GOOD! Fun as always with my love @danielleknudson1… we missed you @trufflepapi! Miami soon 🏀🙌🏼 A photo posted by Melody Le (@melodyle) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:40am PST

What an amazing game! Still trying to process it all… thanks for an amazing first time in Philly @danielleknudson1 🏀🙌🏼 A photo posted by Melody Le (@melodyle) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

After the game, Embiid tweeted this.

Danielle is the real MVP — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 21, 2017

Knudson has 294,000 followers on Instagram and she is following just 803 people, one of which is Embiid.

Just saying.