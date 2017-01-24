Joel Embiid Seems To Be Crushing On Canadian Model Danielle Knudson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There has been a lot made of Joel Embiid’s mystery celebrity crush.
Of course, many suspected it was Rihanna, who Embiid has tweeted about in the past.
Whether or not Rihanna is his celebrity crush, Embiid is apparently interested in — or at least friends with — Canadian model Danielle Knudson.
Knudson, 27, was sitting courtside during the Sixers game(s) last week. Knudson’s friend Melody Le posted this photos to her Instagram account.
After the game, Embiid tweeted this.
Knudson has 294,000 followers on Instagram and she is following just 803 people, one of which is Embiid.
Just saying.