Joel Embiid Goes Back At Mia Khalifa On Instagram

January 9, 2017 2:48 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia social media GOAT, and no one else is even in his vicinity.

Following the 76ers’ 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday afternoon — their third win in four games — Embiid posted a photo with Ben Simmons, Nerlens Noel, and Philly rapper Meek Mill.

The Daltons !!!!

A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

Adult film star Mia Khalifa tried to throw shade at Embiid and the Sixers, reposting the photo with the caption, “room full of L’s,” presumably referring to the Sixers’ 10-25 record and Mill starting fights with other rappers.

Room full of L's

A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on

“The Process” got the last laugh, however, with his comment on the photo.

