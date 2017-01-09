Joel Embiid Goes Back At Mia Khalifa On Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia social media GOAT, and no one else is even in his vicinity.

Following the 76ers’ 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday afternoon — their third win in four games — Embiid posted a photo with Ben Simmons, Nerlens Noel, and Philly rapper Meek Mill.

The Daltons !!!! A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Adult film star Mia Khalifa tried to throw shade at Embiid and the Sixers, reposting the photo with the caption, “room full of L’s,” presumably referring to the Sixers’ 10-25 record and Mill starting fights with other rappers.

Room full of L's A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

“The Process” got the last laugh, however, with his comment on the photo.