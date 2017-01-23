Massive Tree Falls In South Philadelphia, Knocking Out Power As Nor’easter Strikes Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday’s storm caused widespread damage throughout the region, toppling trees and power lines.

A massive tree came crashing down around 7:00 p.m., in South Philadelphia. More than 100 customers were left without power at one point and it was just one area that saw the impact of the nasty Nor’easter.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said Kate Donegan. She’s heard the sound before, the sight of a toppled tree in the neighborhood is always jarring. “This is the 4th or 5th tree in about seven or eight years on this block cause they’re all ancient maples from when this block was developed.”

A huge tree missed homes along the block at 1021 E. Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia. However, Joe Hurley’s car took the brunt of the crash.

“The tree did hit the car, but it just sort of dented the hood and cracked the front windshield. Could have been a lot worse,” Hurley said.

This was just one area that saw damage from heavy rain and gusty wind. No one was hurt in South Philadelphia. Power was later restored to the block.

Across the city in Hunting Park, police say high winds brought a sign down on a 59-year-old man, pinning him between cars. He died at the scene. In Berlin, N.J., massive trees were no match for mother nature as scattered damage could be seen throughout the state.

In Center City, a portion of a mural on Hahnemann Hospital’s building, collapsed due to strong winds that hit the building.