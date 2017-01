PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a company sign that was ripped off of a wall by gusting winds.

Authorities say it happened Monday afternoon on the 4300 block of Old York Road at an auto sales car lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

His identity has not yet been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more details as they become available.