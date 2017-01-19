Philadelphia Police Planning For Peaceful Inauguration Day With Protests Planned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several demonstrations are planned in Philadelphia for Friday, the day that Donald Trump becomes the new president of the United States.

A protest is planned for Independence Mall and police are ready.

As Trump takes the oath of office at noon, protest groups from around the city will begin marching. “The city has a really good history of being a place where people are allowed to peacefully and lawfully express themselves,” said Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan.

He is planning for a long, but peaceful and constructive inauguration day.

“We’re going to minimize the disruption to the residents and visitors of Center City, but there will be some disruption, but that’s the price we pay to live in a free society,” Sullivan said.

Thursday afternoon, this group demonstrated to protest Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and the Dakota Access Pipeline. A peaceful protest that Sullivan monitored. He says police are working with Center City businesses to keep them informed about Friday. He also wants the public to think about coming and going tomorrow during the demonstrations.

“We encourage them to leave Center City earlier tomorrow, or public transportation is probably and attractive option,” Sullivan said.

Police are preparing for the largest number of protesters possible.