Where And How Philly Republicans Are Celebrating The Inauguration

January 19, 2017 2:28 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Inauguration just hours away, what celebrations are happening here in Philadelphia for those who can’t make it to Washington D.C.?

Joe DeFelice, chairman of the Philadelphia Republican Party says there are a couple of local parties scheduled to celebrate the new administration.

“Dom Giordano is hosting a big event down at Chickie’s and Pete’s on Friday, and I know that the Union League is also having an inauguration party. I spoke with Ed Turzanski from the Union League. They were expecting 200 people, and he says right now they’re at 700, they’re filled to capacity,” DeFelice said.

DeFelice says if you’re a republican from this area, this is a time for you to celebrate.

“You know, we did a lot better in Philadelphia this year than we had in previous years, so we feel that we have a little something to brag about; because you know, it’s rare for a Philadelphia republican to get much bragging rights, but we feel this year we did our part,” he said.

But he says there won’t be a large number of Philadelphia parties from which to choose, because so many Philadelphia and Philadelphia-area republicans are headed down to Washington D.C. to celebrate there.

“Being an urban republican, it’s almost like sometimes it’s like near extinction, so if I can get together with republican leaders from Atlanta or Chicago or wherever, it’s an opportunity to network and just compare ideas,” said DeFelice.

