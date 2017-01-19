Philly Police Urge Drivers To Avoid Center City Due To Inauguration Day Protests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday marks the inauguration of America’s 45th president, Donald Trump. Washington D.C., will certainly be a busy town, but Philadelphia is expected to have its share of congestion as well.

Philadelphia Police have a warning for residents.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Announced Ahead Of Women’s March In Philly

Authorities are warning travelers to stay away from Center City, City Hall and Independence Hall on Friday. Police say that there are protests planned throughout the day and traffic could be tied up.

The hope is that people will avoid the areas, but if you have to get around Philadelphia, officials say lean toward taking public transportation.