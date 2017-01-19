Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Announced Ahead Of Women’s March In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures and parking restrictions for the Women’s March in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 21.

The march will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval.

Officials say 20,000 individuals are expected to participate.

Participants are going to assemble at Logan Circle, Aviator Park and Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 7 a.m.

Officials say the march will begin at 10 a.m. The march will start at 20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway and proceed westbound to Eakins Oval, where the rally portion of the demonstration will commence at noon.

The demonstration is scheduled to conclude at 3:00 p.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 6:55 a.m. until noon:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

• 19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

• Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

Streets closed for the march will open as they are cleared, officials say.

The following streets will be closed starting at 6:55 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweet Briar Drive

• Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

20th Street will be temporarily closed between Callowhill and Race Streets during the march from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., but will otherwise remain open to traffic.

Starting at 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and signage will be displayed on Kelly Drive to advise motorists.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

• 20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

• 19th Street from Cherry Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

• 18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

• 17th Street from Race Street to Arch Street (both sides of the street)

• 1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

• 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of street)

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of street)

• Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

• Sedgley Drive from Kelly Drive to Poplar Drive (both sides of the street)

• 2100-2200 Spring Garden Street (north side of the street)

• Waterworks Drive parking area in the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (both sides of the street and circle)

Public Transportation

Due to related street closures, SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday through 6:00 p.m.

Detours will be posted and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.

Parkway Institutions

All museums and institutions in the vicinity of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be open and accessible as normal during this demonstration. The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art can be accessed via 25th Street & Pennsylvania Avenue. Visitors are encouraged to check individual institution websites for weekend hours of operation.

Public Safety Information

In the event of an emergency, or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

Delays are expected during the course of the demonstration.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which is illegal, creates congestion, and limits traffic flow.