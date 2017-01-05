Joel Embiid 4th Among Eastern Conference Frontcourt Players In All-Star Voting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is beloved in Philadelphia and his popularity is showing.
Embiid, 22, comes in as the fourth leading vote getter among eastern conference frontcourt players in the first returns of the NBA All-Star game voting. Only Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Love have more votes than Embiid.
In terms of overall votes, Embiid is 16th among all NBA players and seventh among only eastern conference players.
Embiid is averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.
