Bennie Logan Prepares For Free Agency, Hoping To Stay With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bennie Logan knows there may be greener pastures in the world of NFL free agency. He also understands the grass may not be greener on the other side.

Logan is set to hit the free agent market after the Eagles finish their season on Sunday against Dallas. The talented defensive lineman will likely be in high demand, but Logan has grown very comfortable with both his teammates and the city of Philadelphia.

Eagles Free-Agent To Be Bennie Logan: ‘Would You Take Discount?’

“I’ve been around here for four years,” said Logan. “I have a great relationship with these guys. To start over and do something new is something I’m not looking forward to. I enjoy being here and I enjoy the city and everything. This is where I see myself at.”

It will not solely be up to Logan when it comes to his future. The Eagles front office has already expressed how much they like Logan, but cap constraints could force the organization to let Logan walk. Logan understands that no matter what happens once free agency begins, the business of the NFL will have the final say on his future.

“I’m just enjoying it,” Logan said. “Whatever happens, happens. If I’m here, I’m going to be happy. If I’m not here, I’m not going to take it personally. You can never overlook that this is a business. I’m going to see what happens but hopefully, we’re going to get things done and I’ll still be here.”

No matter which path lies ahead for Logan, there is no doubt he will be getting a pay raise. Either the Eagles will give him what he is looking for or Logan will find it on the open market. However, Logan insists money will not be a difference maker.

“I just enjoy playing football,” said Logan. “I never looked into the money thing. The money would be good, but I just enjoy playing football and I enjoy playing next to the guys I’ve been playing with for four years.”

Nolan Carroll Says Contract Talks With Eagles Have Begun

Before Logan officially becomes a free agent, the Eagles still have one more game to play. Logan and his teammates will close out the season on Sunday at the Linc against Dallas. The Cowboys are expected to rest several of their regulars with the top seed in the NFC playoffs secured. The Eagles will be playing for pride, but Logan believes it will be important for the Eagles to close their roller coaster season on a positive note.

“I want a win,” Logan said. “We got a win last Thursday night. To finish the season with two wins at home would be a great thing. It would be a great thing for the fans and a great thing for us building towards what the next season is going to be.”