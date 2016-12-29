Nolan Carroll Says Contract Talks With Eagles Have Begun

December 29, 2016 8:01 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll has told NJ.com that contract talks with Philadelphia has begun.

“They’re starting. I have a new agent so we’ll see how it goes,” Carroll told NJ.com.

Carroll, who turns 30 on January 18th, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles after his injury-riddled 2015 season to prove his worth. Now, after a healthy 2016 campaign where he recorded 51 combined tackles and one interception in 15 out of 15 starts thus far, he’s set to hit free-agency once again.

A fifth-round pick in 2010 out of Maryland, Carroll spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Eagles in 2014.

