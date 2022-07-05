The two officers have been released from the hospital.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Provides Update After 2 Officers Injured In Shooting On Parkway
Weather Update: Humid And UnsettledLlarisa Abreu reports.
CBS3 Reporter Alicia Roberts Describes Being In Middle Of Chaos On Ben Franklin Parkway During FireworksAlicia Roberts joined the Eyewitness News morning team Tuesday.
Weather Update: Severe Threat TuesdayLlarisa Abreu reports.
Local Photographer Describes Chaos That Unfolded After Shots Fired During Fireworks Show In PhiladelphiaJanelle Burrell spoke with HughE Dillon on Tuesday morning.
Mayor Jim Kenney Fed Up With Philadelphia Gun Violence, Says He'll 'Look Forward' To Not Being MayorTwo police officers were shot during the fireworks show on the Ben Franklin Parkway Monday night.
Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After 2 Officers Shot During Fireworks Show Near Ben Franklin ParkwayRoss DiMattei reports.
UPS Transporting 95 Tons Of Baby Formula From Australia To PhiladelphiaThe shipment is expected to arrive at Philly International Airport at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
South Jersey Man Describes Moments After Shots Were Fired Near Philadelphia's Fireworks ShowWakisha Bailey reports.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Vows To Get Justice For 2 Officers Shot During Fireworks Show On ParkwayRoss DiMattei and Wakisha Bailey report.
Montgomery County Town Honors Ukrainian Refugees During Fourth Of July CelebrationJasmine Payoute reports.
2 People In Custody After Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Old City, Police SayPolice say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg.
6 Dead, 30 Wounded In Shooting At Chicago-Area July 4 ParadeSiafa Lewis reports.
Person Of Interest Identified In Illinois Parade Mass ShootingSix people were killed.
Philadelphia Weather: Severe Threat TuesdayKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Fourth Of July Parade, Concert Taking Over Philadelphia TodayRyan Hughes reports.
Rally For Abortion Rights Held At Independence Mall On Fourth Of JulyMayor Jim Kenney spoke at the rally.