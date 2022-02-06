Carol Erickson with the PSPCA breaks down what pet owners should look for in case their furry friend needs an emergency vet.
CBS3 Pet Project: How To Know Your Pet Needs Emergency Medical Help
Categories: Family & Parenting, Local Community, KYWTV
