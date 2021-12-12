Jan Carabeo reports.
CBS3 Pet Project: Viewers Share Their Furry Friends Enjoying The Holiday Cheer
Philadelphia Weather: Line Of Storms Leaves Behind Cooler Air, SunshineThe sunny days will continue into the middle of next week.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey Residents Look At Past Severe Weather For Guidance As Saturday Storms Push ThroughAlicia Roberts reports.
Storms Push Through Area After Devastating MidwestThe tri-state area saw heavy rain and gusty winds as the line pushed through Saturday night.
Santa Visits Franklin Square In PhiladelphiaThe African American Museum welcomed Ol' Saint Nick in to take photos with children.
Tow For Tots Program Collects Games, Dolls For Philadelphia ChildrenThe toys go to children who have experienced homelessness, economic hardship, or housing insecurity.
Termini Brothers Races To Make Christmas Cannolis After Machine BreaksThe 80-year-old dough breaker was vital to their desserts.
American Red Cross Installs Smoke Alarms In West Philadelphia HomeVolunteers also gave out holiday safety information.
13-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Self In Leg, Philadelphia Police SayThe incident happened on East Stella Street in Port Richmond
Teenaged Girl Shot Fighting For Her Life After Shooting In WilmingtonThe incident happened just before noon on Kirkwood Street.
Drexel Alumni Give Back To Community Ahead Of Turkey ProjectAlumni gave out bag full of side dishes before they give out turkeys next week.
Camden Leaders Honor Civil War VeteransThe honor included leaders lying wreaths on 12 gravestones
Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain, High Winds Expected Saturday NightThe line moves through the area around 8 p.m.
Drexel Autism Institute Offers Sensory-Friendly COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicHoward Monroe reports.
Bucks County Residents Prepare For Severe Weather After Past EventsAlicia Roberts reports.
Digital Brief: Saturday, Dec. 12 (A.M.)Jan Carabeo has your Saturday morning Digital Brief.
At Least 1 Person Hurt After House Fire In Philadelphia's Point Breeze NeighborhoodIt happened just after midnight Saturday on Ellsworth and South 21st Streets.
Wild Weather Rips Through Parts Of United States, At Least 1 Person Killed In Arkansas Following TornadoA severe storm also moved through Southern Illinois and a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse.
Weather Update: Record Highs SaturdayLlarisa Abreu reports.
Hundreds Of Philadelphia Families Getting Computers Just In Time For HolidaysComp-U-Dopt is giving away 250 reconditioned computers Saturday in North Philadelphia. The winners were chosen through a lottery.
Amtrak Warns About Potential Cuts On Service If More Workers Don't Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19The company falls under the rule requiring federal contractors to get the vaccine, but about 5% of Amtrak workers are still unvaccinated.
Manhunt Underway For Group Of Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In Center CityHoward Monroe reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Whipping WindsKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
A Chat With: Organizational Psychologist & Author Adam GrantJessica Kartalija reports.