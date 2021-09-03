Ukee Washington reports.
CBS3 SummerFest: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Sponsored By
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Local News, KYWTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
Digital Brief: Sept. 3, 2021 (PM)Jessica Kartalija has the latest headlines.
Philadelphia Weather: Big Drop In HumidityKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
CBS3 SummerFest 2021 Top MomentsFrom the city to the shore, we have been savoring some of those classic summer traditions.
Coatesville Police Officer Stabbed, Police SayOne suspect is in custody.
CBS3 Summerfest: Plenty Of Pastries To Enjoy At Hard Rock Cafe In Atlantic CityVittoria Woodill reports.
Mullica Hill Residents Banding Together After Tornado Levels NeighborhoodKerri Corrado reports.
Gov. Phil Murphy Creates Small Business Program After Devastating FloodingBusinesses can receive up to $5,000.
Made In America Festival Still On Despite Historic FloodingAlecia Reid reports.
Vine Street Expressway Expected To Be Cleared By SaturdayMatt Petrillo reports.
Governor Tom Wolf Visits Horsham Following Devastating TornadoNatasha Brown reports.
CBS3 SummerFest: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityUkee Washington reports.
IDA AFTERMATH: Assessing Damage In Ambler, Montgomery CountyRoss Guidotti reports.
Vine Street Expressway Flooding Expected To Be Cleared By SaturdayMatt Petrillo reports.
Coatesville Police Officer Stabbed At Turkey HillOne suspect is in custody.
Oxford, Chester County Tornado Upgraded: NWSThe tornado is now an EF-2.
Residents Picking Up The Pieces After Tornado Rips Through Upper DublinJasmine Payoute reports.
Crews Still Have A Long Way To Go To Before The Vine Street Expressway Is CleanedMatt Petrillo reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Big Drop In HumidityLlarisa Abreu reports.
2 Shot, Killed In Philadelphia's Kensington NeighborhoodNo arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
Ida's Aftermath: Philadelphia Road Closures, Trash Pickup DelaysIf you've been trying to get around Philadelphia in the aftermath of Ida, you've likely hit some roadblocks.
Gov. Tom Wolf Tours Tornado Damage In Horsham TownshipNatasha Brown reports.
Digital Brief: Sept. 3, 2021 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Ida's Aftermath: Daylight Video Shows Damage Left Behind In ManayunkCBS3 photographer Fletcher Rumbaugh captures the scene from the devastating damage left behind after floodwaters receded in Manayunk.
Philadelphia Weather: Labor Day Weekend Shaping Up SunnyLlarisa Abreu reports.