Animal advocate Carol Erickson shows us how to handle those biting puppies when play gets out of control.
CBS3 Pet Project: When A Little Bite Becomes A Bigger Problem
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, Pets, Local News, KYWTV
Latest Videos
CBS3 Pet Project: When A Little Bite Becomes A Bigger ProblemAnimal advocate Carol Erickson shows us how to handle those biting puppies when play gets out of control.
Philadelphia’s Haitian Chamber of Commerce Discusses Support Efforts For Those Affected By EarthquakeHoward Monroe reports.
Man Shot Multiple Times In NicetownNo arrests have been made.
Philadelphia Weather: Sensational SundayTammie Souza has your latest forecast.
Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia's Nicetown NeighborhoodNo one has been arrested, police say.
Philadelphia Weather: Cooler, Comfy SundayLauren Casey reports.
Philadelphia Haitian Chamber Of Commerce Members Discuss Support EffortsAlecia Reid reports.
Local Families Kick Off Back-To-School Season At 2nd Annual Walk The Zoo EventHealth Partners Plans hosts the event.
Pennsylvania Health Department Notifies All COVID Vaccine Providers About Booster ShotsThe CDC recently approved third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those who are moderate to severely immunocompromised.
Philadelphia Weather: Humidity, Chance Of Thunderstorms Return Next Week After Comfy Day On SundayLauren Casey reports.
Dozens Attend Back-To-School Event At Lonnie Young Rec Center In East GermantownJasmine Payoute reports.
Statue Of St. Rita Returned To National Shrine Of Saint Rita Of Cascia In South PhiladelphiaIt had been abandoned on Webster and 16th Streets.
Shooting At Delco Bowling Alley Leaves 1 InjuredThe investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
Local Haitians Planning To Help Those Affected By Earthquake In HaitiAlecia Reid reports.
Violent Start To Weekend In Philadelphia Sees 4 People Killed, 6 WoundedNo arrests have been made.
Philadelphia Weather: Relief By SundayMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
A Chat With: Actor Jeremy PivenJessica Kartalija reports.
14-Year-Old Boy Shot In North PhiladelphiaNo one has been arrested.
Businesses Facing Tensions As Mask Mandates Reintroduced Across RegionWakisha Bailey reports.
Philadelphians Look To Beat Heat At BreweriesKerri Corrado reports.
Funeral Held For Philadelphia Police Officer Who Died Of COVIDHe was 39-years-old and a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Philadelphia Weather: Storm Chances PersistMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
PATCO Increasing Police Presence After Stabbing At StationThe victim is currently listed in stable condition.
3 Retired Philadelphia Detectives Charged With Perjury In Wrongful Conviction Of Innocent ManAnthony Wright was acquitted in 2016.