The Jefferson Health family physician highly recommends people to get the vaccine to provide extra protection and reduce the spread of the Delta variant.
Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About COVID-19
Tornado Rips Through Car Dealership In Trevose, Bucks CountyJan Carabeo reports.
Digital Brief: July 30, 2021 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Delaware County Community Celebrates Local Junior Olympian9-year-old CJ Szafran placed second in the Junior Olympics in Florida last week.
Storms Damage Parts Of Mercer County, New JerseyMercer County is one of several local communities that will be cleaning up today.
Daylight Video Shows Aftermath At Dealership In Trevose Following TornadoJan Carabeo reports.
Parts Of Northeast Philadelphia Left Damaged Due To Severe WeatherNortheast Philadelphia took a beating from the storms that rolled through our area on Saturday.
Severe Weather Hits Southern DelawareVideos posted on Twitter shows what appears to be a water spout near Long Neck, Delaware.
Storm Leaves Damage In Lehigh CountyThe storm pulled down trees in Weisenberg Township.
Philadelphia Weather: Beautiful Day AheadLlarisa Abreu reports.
DeVonta Smith Continues To Impress at Eagles Training CampThe rookie wideout out of Alabama hooked up with quarterback Jalen Hurts for a long touchdown pass in training camp.
Man Shot In Leg After Being Chased Through Hunting ParkPolice say the man fired at them twice before they shot him. He's listed in stable condition.
Second Tornado Confirmed In New Hope, Bucks CountySeveral roads in the area are closed for damage assessment and clean-up.
Lowe's In Bucks County Damaged By TornadoThe Lowe's is located on Horizon Boulevard in Trevose, Bucks County.
2 People Rushed To Hospital After Rowhome Fire In West PhiladelphiaA 12-year-old went to Children's Hospital after apparently slipping.
Video From Driver In Bucks County Shows Severe Weather Caused By TornadoThe video was shot from a toll booth on the turnpike in Bensalem, Bucks County.
Damages From Tornado Causes Road Closures In Bucks CountyStreet Road is closed in both directions between Trevose Road and "Route One." Old Lincoln Highway is closed in both directions between Street Road and Rockhill Drive.
Tornado Destroys Car Dealership In Trevose, Bucks CountyJan Carabeo reports.
76ers Goes With Springer In 28th Overall Pick In NBA DraftThe guard is from Tennessee.
After Severe Storms, Cooler Temperatures On The Way For Philadelphia AreaScattered showers on Sunday will put an end to an otherwise gorgeous weekend.
Who Gunned Down 'Nice Guy' Civil Attorney Eric Birnbaum In Northampton Township?Joe Holden reports.
9-Year-Old Dead After House Fire In Reading, PennsylvaniaThe call came in around 10:30 Thursday morning.
Thursday Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of PennsylvaniaAlicia Roberts reports.