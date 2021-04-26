Pat Gallen reports.
NFL Draft: Who Could Howie Roseman, Eagles Take With No. 12 Pick?
Digital Brief: April 26, 2021 (PM)Jessica Kartalija has the latest headlines.
Weather Update: Fast And Furious Warm-UpKate Bilo reports.
Center City Sips Canceled For Second Straight Summer Due To COVID-19 PandemicOrangizers say they pulled the event because they don't know when restaurant and bars will be able to fully open indoors in the city.
Man Wanted In Connection To Murder In Somerton Last MonthThere is a $20,000 reward connected to the case.
Major Investigation Underway After Disturbing Revelation Over Handling Of Human Remains From MOVE BombingJoe Holden reports
Prospect Of Larger Outdoor Groups In New Jersey Paves Way For Graduations, Proms And Other EventsAlicia Roberts reports.
Pre-Taped Bon Jovi Concert Playing At Several Local Drive-In TheatersThe concert is on May 22.
Philadelphia Expanding Program That Connects Students, Families To InternetIt's called PHLConnected.
New Jersey Increasing Indoor Capacity To 50% For Events And Large Outdoor Venues On May 10Stephanie Stahl reports.
Construction To Soon Begin On Safe Spaces For Cycling In PhiladelphiaThe construction involves pavement markings, flexible posts and new signs.
Blood Bank Of Delmarva Asking For Donations After Declaring Blood EmergencyThe blood bank currently has less than four days worth of supply.
Pennsylvania 'Move Over' Law Goes Into Effect TuesdayIt requires motorists to move into the farthest lane when a vehicle is stopped or disabled.
Pennsylvania Population Lag Costs State A US House SeatFor Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation’s marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests. Katie Johnston reports.
US Considers Giving Fully Vaccinated People More FreedomMatt Petrillo reports.
Radnor High School Students Stage Demonstration To Preserve 100-Year-Old NameThe students are fighting to keep their name as the Radnor Raiders.
Community Health Fair At Baptist Worship Center In Philadelphia Offered COVID-19 VaccinationsCongressman Boyle went on to say he's looking to organize similar vaccination events in the coming weeks.
Philadelphia Weather: Near Record Highs MidweekMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Pennsylvania Partners With Community Groups To Make Sure Homebound Residents Receive COVID-19 VaccineState officials are working with partners in housing, home care, and nursing organizations to identify homebound residents who need shots.
Lower Merion School District Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak In 2nd Grade Class At Penn Valley Elementary SchoolMatt Petrillo reports.
Philadelphia Expands PHL Connected To Include Eligible Pre-K FamiliesThe program, which launched last summer, connects Philadelphia families with students to reliable internet access for remote learning.
Ridley High Students Using Sora App To Access County Library Digital BooksThe county library is now working with eight school districts.
90-Year-Old Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Neighbor In TrentonTrenton police said three detectives “were close enough to hear the gunfire” shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and immediately responded to the scene. Katie Johnston reports.