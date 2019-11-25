On Tuesday, President Trump will pardon the turkeys.
Turkeys Arrive In Washington For Presidential Pardon
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Turkeys Arrive In Washington For Presidential PardonOn Tuesday, President Trump will pardon the turkeys.
82-Year-Old Body Builder Fights Off Burglar In Her HomeWillie Murphy used a table to defend herself.
Midday Monday Weather Update: Couple Days Near 60°Matt Peterson has the latest forecast.
The Young And The Restless Actor Peter Bergman Celebrates 30th AnniversaryThe Young And The Restless will air a special episode on Monday to celebrate.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Helps Out In Bala Cynwyd Ahead Of Thanksgiving HolidayCasey joined volunteers from The Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia, and Project Home to prepare, cook and package meals.
Eagles' Brandon Brooks Reveals Anxiety Condition Caused Him To Leave Game EarlyThere is no word yet if he will be back for the Eagles game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Timothy Bernhardt Appointed As Interim Upper Darby Police SuperintendentHis first day as interim superintendent is next Monday.
3 Suspects Wanted For Assaulting McDonald's Female Employee In NicetownIf you recognize these suspects or have any information on this incident, call police.
Several Displaced Just Before Thanksgiving Following Building Fire In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.
44% Of Residents Plan To Leave New Jersey, Poll FindsA new poll finds that 44% of residents plan to leave the Garden State in the not so distant future due to high property taxes and the cost of living. Katie Johnston reports.
NJ Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Ex-Girlfriend’s SlayingA New Jersey man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend last year. Katie Johnston reports.
Elderly Woman Found Dead In Mobile Home After Clothes Catch Fire In Northampton County, Officials SayAuthorities are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive after her clothing apparently caught fire in a mobile home in eastern Pennsylvania. Katie Johnston reports.
Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Ursinus College Cancels Men’s, Women’s Swim Season After Hazing ViolationsTrang Do reports.
Gift Cards Are Most Popular Gift For 2019 Holiday SeasonBarbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and American Girl items were among the most popular toys.
1 Person Taken To Hospital Following Crash In Montgomery CountyThe cause of the accident is under investigation.
Professor Pat's Report CardPat Gallen hands out grades in Eagles' loss to Seahawks.
Future Of Neshaminy Redskin Mascot Could Be Decided MondayThe Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission considers the mascot "racist."
Philadelphia Weather: Quiet Start To The WeekMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.
Driver In Police Custody For Possible DUIThe driver crashed into a parked car and a pole in Northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities Investigating Possible Case Of Arson In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.
Authorities Investigating Possible Case Of Arson At Commercial Building In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Quiet Start To Work Week And A Quiet ThanksgivingLauren Casey reports.
Stolen Black Cat Named 'Batman' Adopted By TipsterBatman was stolen earlier this month.