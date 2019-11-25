Turkeys Arrive In Washington For Presidential PardonOn Tuesday, President Trump will pardon the turkeys.

40 minutes ago

82-Year-Old Body Builder Fights Off Burglar In Her HomeWillie Murphy used a table to defend herself.

54 minutes ago

Midday Monday Weather Update: Couple Days Near 60°Matt Peterson has the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

The Young And The Restless Actor Peter Bergman Celebrates 30th AnniversaryThe Young And The Restless will air a special episode on Monday to celebrate.

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Helps Out In Bala Cynwyd Ahead Of Thanksgiving HolidayCasey joined volunteers from The Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia, and Project Home to prepare, cook and package meals.

2 hours ago

Eagles' Brandon Brooks Reveals Anxiety Condition Caused Him To Leave Game EarlyThere is no word yet if he will be back for the Eagles game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Timothy Bernhardt Appointed As Interim Upper Darby Police SuperintendentHis first day as interim superintendent is next Monday.

2 hours ago

3 Suspects Wanted For Assaulting McDonald's Female Employee In NicetownIf you recognize these suspects or have any information on this incident, call police.

2 hours ago

Several Displaced Just Before Thanksgiving Following Building Fire In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.

2 hours ago

44% Of Residents Plan To Leave New Jersey, Poll FindsA new poll finds that 44% of residents plan to leave the Garden State in the not so distant future due to high property taxes and the cost of living. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

NJ Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Ex-Girlfriend’s SlayingA New Jersey man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend last year. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Elderly Woman Found Dead In Mobile Home After Clothes Catch Fire In Northampton County, Officials SayAuthorities are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive after her clothing apparently caught fire in a mobile home in eastern Pennsylvania. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

5 hours ago

Ursinus College Cancels Men’s, Women’s Swim Season After Hazing ViolationsTrang Do reports.

6 hours ago

Gift Cards Are Most Popular Gift For 2019 Holiday SeasonBarbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and American Girl items were among the most popular toys.

6 hours ago

1 Person Taken To Hospital Following Crash In Montgomery CountyThe cause of the accident is under investigation.

7 hours ago

Professor Pat's Report CardPat Gallen hands out grades in Eagles' loss to Seahawks.

7 hours ago

Future Of Neshaminy Redskin Mascot Could Be Decided MondayThe Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission considers the mascot "racist."

7 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Quiet Start To The WeekMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.

8 hours ago

Driver In Police Custody For Possible DUIThe driver crashed into a parked car and a pole in Northeast Philadelphia.

8 hours ago

Authorities Investigating Possible Case Of Arson In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.

8 hours ago

Authorities Investigating Possible Case Of Arson At Commercial Building In FrankfordCrystal Cranmore reports.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Quiet Start To Work Week And A Quiet ThanksgivingLauren Casey reports.

14 hours ago

Stolen Black Cat Named 'Batman' Adopted By TipsterBatman was stolen earlier this month.

14 hours ago