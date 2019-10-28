Man Wins $200,000 Lottery Prize While On Way To Final Chemo TreatmentRonnie Foster says some of the cash will help him pay his medical bills.

6 minutes ago

Philadelphia Phillies Introduce New Manager Joe GirardiA press conference was held at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

16 minutes ago

Doug Pederson Speaks To Media Monday After Big Win In BuffaloThe Eagles beat the Bills 31-13 on Sunday.

53 minutes ago

New Jersey Taxpayers Face $6.5M Tab To Cover Law Firms Running Gov. Murphy’s Investigation Into Corporate Tax BreaksNew Jersey taxpayers are picking up a $6.5 million tab to cover the law firms running Gov. Phil Murphy’s investigation into corporate tax breaks. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Midday Weather Update: 70s To End OctoberMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Awarded Prestigious Liberty MedalThe Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure liberty and freedom for people around the world.

2 hours ago

30 Homes Without Water After Water Main Break In West Mount AiryThe area is closed to traffic.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Family Dollar Store RobberyPolice say the man placed an object in his sweatshirt pocket, implying it was a gun.

2 hours ago

Phillies To Introduce New Manager Joe Girardi At Press ConferenceDan Koob reports.

2 hours ago

Young Woman Shot, Killed In Bristol TownshipCrystal Cranmore has the latest.

2 hours ago

Digital Brief: Oct. 28, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

6 hours ago

Group Of Temple University Students Creating Moments Of Magic For Young Hospital Patients Across Delaware ValleyJanell Burrell reports.

7 hours ago

Lyft Offering Free Rides For People To Go To Job InterviewsThe rideshare company says the Jobs Access Program aims to close the short-term transportation gap for job access and training in low-income communities.

7 hours ago

3-Vehicle Crash Injures Philadelphia Officer, 2 OthersAuthorities say the officer was rushing to a respond to a shooting scene.

7 hours ago

Weather Update:Comfortable Start To The WeekMatt Peterson reports.

7 hours ago

Mother Speaks Out After 22-Year-Old Daughter Gunned Down In Bristol TownshipCrystal Cranmore has the latest.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Officer, 2 Others Injured In Mayfair CrashNo word on what led to the crash.

9 hours ago

Lights For The Fight: Blast FurnaceCBS3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning landmarks pink.

14 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Pleasant Start To The Work WeekLauren Casey has your Monday morning forecast.

14 hours ago

Abandoned House Collapses In West PhiladelphiaThe collapse left behind a huge mess.

14 hours ago

Man Crashes SUV Into Embankment Near Tacony CreekMatt Petrillo reports.

14 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Shot In Back Of Head In Holmesburg, Police SayNo arrests have been made.

14 hours ago

Wake Up Weather: Oct. 28, 2019Lauren Casey has your Monday Wake Up Weather.

15 hours ago

Bridgeton Community Continues Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria AlavezCrystal Cranmore reports.

16 hours ago