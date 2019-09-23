This service dog is melting hearts!
Service Dog Nala Cuddles With Disney Characters In Heartwarming Video
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Philadelphia Police Give Update After Homeowner Fatally Shoots Home Invasion Suspect, Injures AnotherIt happened on the 7100 block of Walker Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Service Dog Nala Cuddles With Disney Characters In Heartwarming VideoThis service dog is melting hearts!
Elementary School Students In Montgomery County Kickoff 'Start With Hello' WeekAll seven elementary schools in the Abington School District will observe the week-long initiative with different events and activities each day.
Midday Weather Update: Temperature Roller Coaster This WeekTiffany Savona has the latest forecast.
Volunteers Walk Chester High Students To School Following Recent Acts Of Violence In AreaThe volunteers say they'll be on hand for the next 30 days or longer.
Mark D'Amico Seeks To Dismiss Charges In GoFundMe ScamA New Jersey man charged with scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 is attempting to have the charges against him dropped.
West Philadelphia Apartment Fire Displaces 10 People, Injures 3Crystal Cranmore reports.
Sting To Perform At The Met Philadelphia In NovemberRockstar Sting is coming to Philadelphia! The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be bringing his “Sting: My Songs” tour to The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 17. Katie Johnston reports.
Police Searching For 2 Girls Missing From Delaware CountyMedia police reported Riley Harkins and Natalie Ciferni missing on Sunday night.
More Videos
Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Who Vanished 1 Week AgoCleve Bryan has the latest on the search.
Part Of West Philadelphia Building Collapses Into StreetJoe Holden reports.
Stolen School Bus Traveling Wrong Way Crashes Into Car In CamdenAuthorities say a stolen school bus going the wrong way on a highway crashed head-on into a car, injuring the car driver and sparking an intense fire. Camden County police say the bus was parked outside a Camden home when it was stolen around 10 p.m. Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.
Building Partially Collapses In West PhiladelphiaChopper 3 was over the scene on the 300 block of North Robinson Street.
Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Who Vanished 1 Week AgoToday marks one week since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
Amtrak, SEPTA Unveiling New Renovated Paoli StationA ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Digital Brief: Sept. 23, 2019 (AM)Alexandria Hoff has your morning Digital Brief.
Bankruptcy Hearing To Be Held Today On Sale Of St. Christopher's Hospital For ChildrenLast week, Drexel University and Tower Health agreed to purchase the hospital for $50 million.
Professor Pat Breaks Down What Went Wrong In Eagles Loss SundayPat Gallen reports.
Weather Update: Temperature Roller CoasterTiffany Savona reports.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Evesham TownshipThe driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene.
Home Invasion Suspects Shot In MayfairOne suspect is dead and another is fighting for his life.
Cell Phone Video Captures Dramatic Rescue As Firefighters Pull Residents From Burning Building In West PhillyCrystal Cranmore reports.
Man Suffers Serious Burns At Old Nabisco FactoryThe man suffered third-degree burns.
Philadelphia Weather: 1st Shower Chance In A WeekLauren Casey has your forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: 1st Shower Chance In A WeekLauren Casey has your forecast.
Man Fighting For Life Following Point Breeze ShootingThis happened along the 2200 block of Gerritt Street.
Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria AlavezChantee Lans reports.
More Than 80 Elderly People Are Out Of Their Homes After Massive FireMatt Petrillo reports.
Wake Up Weather: Sept. 23, 2019Lauren Casey has your Monday Wake Up Weather.