Man Fatally Strikes Relative In Head With Rake During Argument, Dover Police SayAuthorities in Kent County say that a man who's facing a manslaughter charge fatally struck a family member in the head with a rake during an argument. Katie Johnston reports.

40 minutes ago

Video Goes Viral Of Toddler Boys Hugging Each Other On Streets Of ManhattanThe boys, who are 2 years old, have known each other for about a year.

1 hour ago

Monopoly Gets A Makeover To Celebrate Women's EmpowermentMs. Monopoly is a new take on Hasbro's Monopoly.

1 hour ago

Tuesday Weather Update: Tracking A T-Storm ChanceMeteorologist Tiffany Savona has the latest forecast.

1 hour ago

President Fires National Security Adviser John BoltonThe firing comes after months of clashes between the two over disagreements on how to handle major foreign policy challenges.

1 hour ago

New Playground Opens At Benjamin Franklin Academics Plus School In CrescentvilleIt features an outdoor classroom, basketball courts, and play equipment -- all surrounded by interactive math games.

1 hour ago

CPR Kits Donated To Hallahan High SchoolA new law in Pennsylvania requires students to learn hands-only CPR before they graduate from high school.

1 hour ago

New Survey Asking Philadelphia Residents What Qualities They Want To See In Next Police CommissionerMayor Jim Kenney launched the questionnaire to gather feedback from the public.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia City Council Holding Hearing On Police Social Media ScandalMatt Petrillo has the latest.

2 hours ago