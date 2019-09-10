The boys, who are 2 years old, have known each other for about a year.
Video Goes Viral Of Toddler Boys Hugging Each Other On Streets Of Manhattan
Sponsored By
Categories: News, National News, KYWTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
Man Fatally Strikes Relative In Head With Rake During Argument, Dover Police SayAuthorities in Kent County say that a man who's facing a manslaughter charge fatally struck a family member in the head with a rake during an argument. Katie Johnston reports.
Video Goes Viral Of Toddler Boys Hugging Each Other On Streets Of ManhattanThe boys, who are 2 years old, have known each other for about a year.
Monopoly Gets A Makeover To Celebrate Women's EmpowermentMs. Monopoly is a new take on Hasbro's Monopoly.
Tuesday Weather Update: Tracking A T-Storm ChanceMeteorologist Tiffany Savona has the latest forecast.
President Fires National Security Adviser John BoltonThe firing comes after months of clashes between the two over disagreements on how to handle major foreign policy challenges.
New Playground Opens At Benjamin Franklin Academics Plus School In CrescentvilleIt features an outdoor classroom, basketball courts, and play equipment -- all surrounded by interactive math games.
CPR Kits Donated To Hallahan High SchoolA new law in Pennsylvania requires students to learn hands-only CPR before they graduate from high school.
New Survey Asking Philadelphia Residents What Qualities They Want To See In Next Police CommissionerMayor Jim Kenney launched the questionnaire to gather feedback from the public.
Philadelphia City Council Holding Hearing On Police Social Media ScandalMatt Petrillo has the latest.
More Videos
Witnesses Say 'Naked Man' Vandalized Several Cars In BustletonCrystal Cranmore has the latest on the incident.
Equifax Adds Extra Step To Claim $125 In Data Breach SettlementThe deadline is Oct. 15 or Equifax will deny the claim.
Philadelphia Police Searching For Teen Missing Over A MonthShe was last seen on Friday night, Aug. 6 on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.
Digital Brief: Sept. 10, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning Digital Brief.
Bethlehem Police Officer 'Hits Home Run' With Lehigh University StudentsA Bethlehem police officer is showing off his hidden talent.
Founder Of Mitchell And Ness To Be Inducted Into Sporting Goods Industry Hall Of FamePat Gallen reports.
Vehicles Vandalized In BustletonNeighbors discovered the damage around 9:30 p.m. Monday night and left notes on the cars, telling the owners to contact police for a report.
UPS Looking To Hire 100K Employees For Holiday SeasonUPS says it expects to hire over a third of those seasonal workers permanently after the holidays.
Philadelphia City Council Holding Hearing On Police Social Media ScandalCrystal Cranmore reports.
Fire Destroys Malvern Tire ShopNo word on what caused the fire.
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Could We Hit 90?Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Could We Hit 90?Kate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Scranton-Based Toy Company To Produce Green Army Men Toy With Female FigurinesAlexandria Hoff reports.
Police: Uber Driver Shot In West Oak LanePolice say the driver was caught in the crossfire.
Bon Air Fire Company Set To Reopen Following Firefighter's Alleged Ties To Extremist GroupGreg Argos reports.
Pennsylvania Voters Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Absentee Ballot OnlineApplications will be accepted starting a week from Monday.
Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot Several Times In Kensington: PoliceNo arrests have been made.
Parents Demand Action Against Teacher Who Allegedly Muttered Racial Slur In ClassroomKimberly Davis reports.
Wake Up Weather: Sept. 10, 2019Kate Bilo has your Tuesday Wake Up Weather.
Weather Update: Sept. 9, 2019Kate Bilo has your Monday weather update.