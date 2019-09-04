  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Categories: News, KYWTV, Top Story
Emanuele will spend two hours with you, taking in the city's hot spots and snapping photos.

More Videos

3 Teens Assault, Steal Woman's Car At King Of Prussia MallThe incident led to a police chase that ended in a crash, injuring nine people.
Gunman Opens Fire On Philadelphia Police Officer In KingsessingDan Koob reports.
Delaware Valley To See Some Indirect Impacts Of Hurricane DorianKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Hurricane Dorian Making Slow Move Up The US CoastAfter missing a direct hit on Florida, Dorian is forecast to make a closer approach to the Carolinas on Thursday.
New Jersey Woman Steals $2,000 Diamond Ring, Swaps It Out For $28,000 Ring At Costco, Authorities SayAuthorities say a woman stole a Diamond ring worth $2,000 from a Costco store and then swapped it out for another valued at $28,000 at a different Costco store. Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge. Katie Johnston reports.
Digital Brief: Sept. 4, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning Digital Brief.
Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired Shots At Plainclothes Police Officer In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing SectionDan Koob reports.
Talent-Filled Football Team Determined To Bring Northeast High School First State ChampionshipPat Gallen reports.
Philadelphia Buildings Light Up In Blue To Mark Prostate Cancer Awareness MonthLandmarks around the city of Philadelphia are lighting up in blue!
Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In TrentonThe firefighter suffered a shoulder injury.
9 People Injured When Teen Driver Involved In Police Pursuit Crashes Into SEPTA Bus, Authorities SayThe crash happened at the intersection of 37th and Spring Garden Streets in the city's Mantua section shortly after 10 p.m.
Man Critically Injured In West Philadelphia ShootingInvestigators say they found 27 spent shell casings at the scene from two separate weapons.
Wednesday Morning Forecast: 90° Returns Today!Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Fired At Philly Officer In KingsessingDan Koob reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Dorian's ImpactKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
At Least 5 Injured In Crash Between SEPTA Bus, Vehicle Possibly Involved In Pursuit, Officials SayOfficials say the pursuit started in Upper Merion during an armed robbery investigation.
Local Red Cross Volunteers Heading South To Assist With Hurricane Dorian Relief EffortsKimberly Davis reports.
Walmart Announces It Will Stop Selling Handgun AmmunitionAlexandria Hoff reports.
1 Dead Following Crash Between Car And Tractor-Trailer In PennsvilleThis happened Northbound on I-295 near exit 1C.
Officials Investigate After Gunman Fires Shots At Officers In Southwest PhiladelphiaThe shooting happened at 60th and Kinssessing.

Search Video

Stations

Philly KYW TV3