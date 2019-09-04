Emanuele will spend two hours with you, taking in the city's hot spots and snapping photos.
Airbnb In Rome Offering 'Instagram Boyfriend' For Rent
MTV's Jersey Shore House Available To RentThe house starts at $3,000 a night.
Eagles Offensive Lineman Bare All In ESPN's Body IssueThe final print version of ESPN Magazine’s The Body issue will be released on Sept. 6.
Wednesday Midday Forecast: Much Cooler End To The WeekKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
300 Students At Paul L. Dunbar School Receive New Backpacks Filled With School SuppliesThe school will also receive new outdoor recess equipment and a donation of 50 calculators will arrive later this month.
Students At Saint Pio Elementary School Greeted By Mummers On st Day Of SchoolA string band led the way to class Wednesday morning.
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Announces Launch Of 'One Stop Job And Resource Hub'Philadelphia residents will soon have a place to go to find jobs and other resources.
Man Wanted For Vandalizing Mosque In East Mount AiryThe man was caught on camera throwing rocks at the building.
Suspect Points Gun At 9-Year-Old Boy During Robbery At North Philadelphia Market, Police SayThe man reportedly took $800 from the cash register and pointed a gun at a 9-year-old boy who was a witness.
3 Teens Assault, Steal Woman's Car At King Of Prussia MallThe incident led to a police chase that ended in a crash, injuring nine people.
Gunman Opens Fire On Philadelphia Police Officer In KingsessingDan Koob reports.
Delaware Valley To See Some Indirect Impacts Of Hurricane DorianKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Hurricane Dorian Making Slow Move Up The US CoastAfter missing a direct hit on Florida, Dorian is forecast to make a closer approach to the Carolinas on Thursday.
New Jersey Woman Steals $2,000 Diamond Ring, Swaps It Out For $28,000 Ring At Costco, Authorities SayAuthorities say a woman stole a Diamond ring worth $2,000 from a Costco store and then swapped it out for another valued at $28,000 at a different Costco store. Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge. Katie Johnston reports.
Digital Brief: Sept. 4, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning Digital Brief.
Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired Shots At Plainclothes Police Officer In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing SectionDan Koob reports.
Talent-Filled Football Team Determined To Bring Northeast High School First State ChampionshipPat Gallen reports.
Philadelphia Buildings Light Up In Blue To Mark Prostate Cancer Awareness MonthLandmarks around the city of Philadelphia are lighting up in blue!
Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In TrentonThe firefighter suffered a shoulder injury.
9 People Injured When Teen Driver Involved In Police Pursuit Crashes Into SEPTA Bus, Authorities SayThe crash happened at the intersection of 37th and Spring Garden Streets in the city's Mantua section shortly after 10 p.m.
Man Critically Injured In West Philadelphia ShootingInvestigators say they found 27 spent shell casings at the scene from two separate weapons.
Wednesday Morning Forecast: 90° Returns Today!Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Fired At Philly Officer In KingsessingDan Koob reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Dorian's ImpactKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
At Least 5 Injured In Crash Between SEPTA Bus, Vehicle Possibly Involved In Pursuit, Officials SayOfficials say the pursuit started in Upper Merion during an armed robbery investigation.
Local Red Cross Volunteers Heading South To Assist With Hurricane Dorian Relief EffortsKimberly Davis reports.
Walmart Announces It Will Stop Selling Handgun AmmunitionAlexandria Hoff reports.
1 Dead Following Crash Between Car And Tractor-Trailer In PennsvilleThis happened Northbound on I-295 near exit 1C.
Officials Investigate After Gunman Fires Shots At Officers In Southwest PhiladelphiaThe shooting happened at 60th and Kinssessing.