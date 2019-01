Good Samaritan Helps Chiefs Player Who Was Stuck In SnowOffensive lineman Jeff Allen was on his way to Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, when he got stuck in the snow.

Former Penn State Football Player Devon Still On Daughter's Battle With Cancer & New BookDevon Still reflects on being a father to a daughter battling cancer and talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his NFL career and life after football.

Midday Forecast Update: Quiet First Half Of The WeekKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.

Eagles Cleanup Lockers As Season EndsPat Gallen reports from the NovaCare Complex.

UPS Employees Taken To Nearby Hotel During Evacuation Following StandoffMatt Petrillo reports

Suspect Shot After Holding 2 Women Hostage At UPS Facility, Say PoliceJoe Holden reports from outside the UPS facility.