PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As restrictions begin to lift in the Delaware Valley, some reopenings are being halted due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases seen nationwide. It may start to get a bit confusing what you can and can’t do as you cross state lines, so here’s a break down of what is currently allowed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
PENNSYLVANIA
Most of the state has moved into the green phase. Face masks are now mandatory at any time a Pennsylvanian leaves their home, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The expansion of Wolf’s April executive order takes effect immediately. The order comes as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks. Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in the percentage of new positive cases since mid-June.
Everyone Philadelphia is currently in a “modified” green phase.
In Philadelphia:
- Masks are mandatory inside businesses and outdoors in crowded areas.
- The Health Department recommends people not travel from Philadelphia to high-instance areas. Anyone returning to Philadelphia from these states should self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Indoor dining is not allowed. Outdoor dining has resumed.
- Gyms remain closed. They are expected to reopen on Aug. 1.
- Museums, libraries, indoor shopping and casinos are expected to reopen on July 3. Guests at casinos must wear masks, six-feet distance, and no food, drink or smoking will be allowed indoors.
- Swim clubs are open.
- Hair salons and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
- Child care facilities are open.
- Schools remain closed to in-person instruction. Expected to resume in Fall.
Surrounding suburbs including, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties are in the green phase:
- Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
- Hair salons, gyms and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
- All entertainment venues and indoor shopping can open at 50% occupancy.
- Gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted in the green phase
NEW JERSEY
- A travel advisory is currently in place. Anyone traveling to or returning to New Jersey from states with increasing COVID-19 rates are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. These are the 16 states.
- Indoor dining is paused indefinitely. Outdoor dining is allowed.
- Retail shops and malls are open to indoor shopping. Shoppers and employees have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity.
- Museums, aquariums, some indoor recreation facilities, and libraries can reopen at a 25% capacity on July 2. Outdoor amusement and water parks are allowed to reopen on July 2 at 50% capacity.
- Indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, and nightclubs remain closed.
- Gyms and fitness centers remain closed but are allowed to open for individualized training sessions by appointment.
- Hair and nail salons, spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors are open.
- Casinos are allowed to reopen on July 2. However, beverage services, including alcohol, along with smoking in casinos is temporarily banned. Some casinos will remain closed until it is safe to offer food and beverages inside.
- Beaches are open, beachgoers must social distance. Cape May County officials are requesting masks to be worn in public in all public spaces, including boardwalks.
- Child care facilities are open.
- New Jersey schools are closed but expected to reopen in September.
DELAWARE
The state is currently in phase 2 of reopening.
- Retail stores, indoor malls, restaurants, hair salons and other personal care businesses are permitted to open at 60% capacity.
- Parks and recreation facilities including any public or private park and any outdoor recreational facility such as a zoo, miniature golf course, outdoor tennis facility or batting cage can open with modifications to ensure visitors can maintain social distancing at all times.
- Performing Arts, museums, galleries, libraries, historical attractions and arts education institutions can reopen at 60% capacity and in accordance to CDC guidelines.
- Houses of Worship are permitted to operate at 60% capacity.
- Gyms are permitted to open at 30% capacity.
- Child care facilities are open but officials encourage families who can keep their children home to continue to do so.
- Sporting facilities and venues and indoor children’s play areas remain closed.
- Water parks remain closed unless they can create a facility-specific plan that explains how they will maintain social distancing between individuals who are not from the same household, how they will require the use of face coverings in their facilities, and how they will regularly clean surfaces.
- Buildings used for commercial, industrial or other enterprises, including but not limited to facilities for warehousing, manufacturing, commercial offices, airports, universities, colleges, and residential buildings can reopen in accordance with CDC guidelines.
- In Rehoboth Beach, everyone over the age of 12 must wear a face-covering in public. That includes all commercial buildings, sidewalks, the boardwalk and the beach. Those in the water are not required to wear a face covering.
- For more on Stage 2 of reopening in Delaware, click here.
