PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As restrictions begin to lift in the Delaware Valley, some reopenings are being halted due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases seen nationwide. It may start to get a bit confusing what you can and can’t do as you cross state lines, so here’s a break down of what is currently allowed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

PENNSYLVANIA

Most of the state has moved into the green phase. Face masks are now mandatory at any time a Pennsylvanian leaves their home, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The expansion of Wolf’s April executive order takes effect immediately. The order comes as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks. Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in the percentage of new positive cases since mid-June.

Everyone Philadelphia is currently in a “modified” green phase.

In Philadelphia:

Masks are mandatory inside businesses and outdoors in crowded areas.

The Health Department recommends people not travel from Philadelphia to high-instance areas. Anyone returning to Philadelphia from these states should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Indoor dining is not allowed. Outdoor dining has resumed.

Gyms remain closed. They are expected to reopen on Aug. 1.

Museums, libraries, indoor shopping and casinos are expected to reopen on July 3. Guests at casinos must wear masks, six-feet distance, and no food, drink or smoking will be allowed indoors.

Swim clubs are open.

Hair salons and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Child care facilities are open.

Schools remain closed to in-person instruction. Expected to resume in Fall.

Surrounding suburbs including, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties are in the green phase:

Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Hair salons, gyms and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

All entertainment venues and indoor shopping can open at 50% occupancy.

Gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted in the green phase



NEW JERSEY





DELAWARE



The state is currently in phase 2 of reopening.