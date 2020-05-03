PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tune into CBS3 on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. and celebrate our More Than Pink walk like never before! For the past 29 years, our community’s Mother’s Day celebration has started with Susan G. Komen Philadelphia and an amazing coming together to end breast cancer.
While 2020 poses unprecedented circumstances and a force threatening to keep us apart, nothing can break our spirit or stop our tradition.
Just as our community refuses to let breast cancer rule our world, we will not let COVID-19 stand in our way of celebrating survivors, honoring fallen warriors, sharing our hope and demonstrating our resolve to end breast cancer forever!
This is what the CBS3 and Komen Philadelphia A MORE THAN PINK Mother’s Day is all about—keeping us united, hopeful and connected, the same way we have been every year since 1991. Please put the date and time on your calendar and tune in for a truly unique, memorable and moving celebration.
Click here to donate.