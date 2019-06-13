CBS 3 PRESENTS THE 13TH ANNUAL

‘ALEX SCOTT: A STAND FOR HOPE’ TELETHON

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Fundraiser benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

CBS 3 will present the 13th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon – a full day of fundraising for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) Thursday, June 13 live from the CBS Broadcast Center in Philadelphia, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in special segments on CBS 3 and The CW Philly throughout the day. The event has raised more than $30 million since it began in 2007.

Viewers tuning in will meet the ALSF Hero families who have been directly impacted by the fight against childhood cancer, hear their personal stories and have an opportunity to help. Pledges can be made by credit card or check by calling 1-844-977-CBS3 or online at the link above.

CBS 3’s Jim Donovan, Janelle Burrell, Katie Fehlinger, Chandler Lutz, Ukee Washington, Jessica Kartalija, Kate Bilo, Natasha Brown, Alexandria Hoff, Don Bell,Stephanie Stahl, and Vittoria Woodill, will spearhead the 14-hour effort along with special guest Pat Ciarrocchi, and Alex’s parents, Liz and Jay Scott. In addition, CBS 3’s Pat Gallen will visit Paxon Hollow Middle School in Broomall to find out about the school’s annual Potter Cup fundraiser, which raises money for ALSF. During the afternoon hours, Chelsea Ingram and the Mobile Weather Watcher will be live from a lemonade stand at ACME in Ocean City, New Jersey.

In addition to airing segments throughout the day, the stations will also present special “Alex Hours” by pre-empting regularly-scheduled programming from 9 to 10 a.m., 3 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 8 p.m. on CBS 3 and streamed live on CBSPhilly.com/Alexs.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.

