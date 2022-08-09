GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m.
Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say.
The home was occupied by one adult and three children.
No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained.
The Red Cross provided assistance.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.