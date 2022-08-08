TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That’s an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
You only need to have a valid driver’s license and vehicle to be eligible.
Click here if you would like more information or to enroll.