PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance.
About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down.
Emergency personnel got the workers to safety.
No one was injured.
There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.