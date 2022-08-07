PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three women were shot multiple times in an overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttock.
All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.
No further information is available at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.