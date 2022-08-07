PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are hoping someone who was in Center City Sunday can help identify a man wanted by the Special Victims Unit. The offender is a Black man, believed to be in his 40s.
He was last seen wearing a NASA hooded sweatshirt.Eagles Fans Excited For Season To Start Following Open Practice At Lincoln Financial Field
We do not know the nature of the incident, but authorities say it involved a female victim.READ MORE: Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
It occurred just before noon on the 1500 block of Market Street.MORE NEWS: Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out
Anyone with information please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/52 or 911.