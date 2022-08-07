CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are hoping someone who was in Center City Sunday can help identify a man wanted by the Special Victims Unit. The offender is a Black man, believed to be in his 40s.

He was last seen wearing a NASA hooded sweatshirt.

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted By Special Victims Unit For Incident Involving Female In Center City

READ MORE: Eagles Fans Excited For Season To Start Following Open Practice At Lincoln Financial Field

We do not know the nature of the incident, but authorities say it involved a female victim.

READ MORE: Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

It occurred just before noon on the 1500 block of Market Street.

MORE NEWS: Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

Anyone with information please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/52 or 911.