PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are red hot. The team has won seven of their last eight games, but if you’re looking to find the game Friday night on cable TV, you’ll be out of luck.
The Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals will air on Apple TV+.
But there is good news — you don’t need a subscription to watch.
To watch Friday's game, all you have to do is create an Apple TV account and either download the app on any supported devices — iPhones, iPad, Apple computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles and some cable set-top boxes — or watch on its website.
For further instructions on how to watch on Apple TV, Apple has this step-by-step guide.
The Phillies have one more game scheduled for "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+ on Aug. 12 against the New York Mets.
Saturday’s game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.