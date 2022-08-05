ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case.

Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero.

On Thursday, they met for the first time.

Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers.

“I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said.

They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on July 10 when Price was thrown off her bicycle and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver.

“My radius broke off and came out of the skin,” Price said.

Crouch was riding his motorcycle with his wife when he saw a minivan swerve and Price on the ground.

“I slowed down, came to a stop. I told my wife, Sandy, get off and call 911 and stay with them. And I made a U-turn and said I’m going after them,” Crouch said.

But as he tried to track down the driver, Crouch crashed his motorcycle and was airlifted to the hospital.

“I have eight broken ribs and they say those ribs are broken in multiple spots. I had a punctured lung and a nicked liver,” Crouch said.

But through the pain, Crouch was able to give New Jersey State Police a timeline and description of the minivan, which helped police solve this case.

“It’s amazing. My hero,” Price said.

On Thursday, they met for the first time — two strangers now connected for life.

“Even though we didn’t go through it together, we still went through it together,” Crouch said.

Price and Crouch said they now plan to go to dinner and introduce their families.

NJSP say with Crouch’s help and a piece of the van left on the road they were able to identify the 36-year-old driver, Jenna Halstead, who turned herself in last week and is now facing three criminal charges.