PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is looking for a new use for the old police headquarters and the city wants the public’s input. On Thursday, a public meeting will be held at Franklin Square to discuss the future of the Roundhouse.
The building at 7th and Race Streets was home to Philadelphia police headquarters for decades before the department moved to Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood earlier this year.
If you have an idea for the space, you can go to Franklin Square between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.