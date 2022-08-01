CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — With summer entering its final month, Camden is preparing for a new school year. Camden City School District hosted its first of four free enrollment and re-engagement fairs Monday morning.

Monday’s fair was held at H.B. Wilson Family School, located on the 2200 block of South 8th Street.

Pre-K through 12 grade families got to enjoy free food, music and games while learning more about the school district.

The school district says the fairs are part of its initiative to ensure all students stayed engaged with the school community, even during the summer months.

Each fair will feature community vendors, free vaccination clinics and physicals for student-athletes.

Families are being asked to bring proof of the student’s age, two pieces of evidence proving a Camden address and immunization records.

More information on the fairs and the district can be found by clicking here.

The next fair will be held on Tuesday at Catto Family School, located at 3100 Westfield Avenue.

The final two fairs will take place on Aug. 10 at Cooper’s Poynt Family School and Aug. 11 at Camden High Campus.

All of the fairs will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.