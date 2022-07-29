PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a person wanted in connection to a series of robberies in the Fairmount area. Police say the individual depicted in the image below did not commit the robberies but used the complainants’ credit or debit cards shortly after the robbery.
Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/0NxtJJQyb7 pic.twitter.com/bxBIs7RqKz
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 29, 2022
Police say the woman arrives on at least one occasion in what appears to be a late model Subaru Impreza. It appears to look gray in color with black wheels and appears to have damage to the driver’s side front bumper, according to police.
The woman is described as a Hispanic female between the ages of 25 and 35. She is about 5 feet tall and has butterfly tattoos on her left forearm.
If you have any information, contact the police.