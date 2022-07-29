House Fire In Philadelphia's East Mount Airy Section Leaves Woman, Boyfriend Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. It happened on the 1000 block of Dorset Street, shortly after midnight Friday.

A 73 year-old woman and her 65-year-old boyfriend, who would occasionally stay there, both had to be rushed to the hospital. They were pronounced dead early Friday morning. Their identities are not known at this time.

From the outside, the home looks nearly unscathed, other than the top two windows missing and the caution tape out front. We still haven’t seen what it looks like inside the house.

Video of the fire from early Friday morning shows flames coming from the back part of the roof.

Fire crews first got the call around 11:30 p.m., and they had it under control by 12:20 a.m.

According to police at the scene, the 73-year-old woman and boyfriend were inside the home at the time. One was pronounced dead at Temple University and the other at Einstein Medical Center.

One woman who spoke with CBS3 said she knew the couple that was killed.

“I pray that they’re in heaven now, you know? Because it’s sad, it’s a really sad story,” Marian Powell, a neighbor, said.

We would come and visit each other,” she added. “She would sometimes prune the plants over there.”

The fire is under investigation.