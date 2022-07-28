PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WWE’s WrestleMania is returning to Philadelphia. WrestleMania 40 will be held on the first weekend of April 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Instead of touchdowns, it’ll be throwdowns at Lincoln Financial Field as WrestleMania 40 crashes into town in April 2024.

It’ll cap off a week of different wrestling events happening across the city, including fan meet and greets at the Convention Center, wrestling matches at Wells Fargo Center, and surprise visits to local hospitals.

“We’re so excited. This is one of the world’s biggest sporting events,” Larry Needle said.

Needle is one of the people who pitched Philly to the WWE. He’s the executive director of the sports division for the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but this is the fun part. We’re excited to be putting it all together,” Needle said.

Needle said a study of this year’s WrestleMania, which was held at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, found more than 156,000 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries attended the event, which generated $206 million for the region.

Across the river in Camden, Mayor Vic Carstarphen hopes some of that economic windfall will land in his city.

“We have a lot to offer individuals that want to come right across the bridge and we’ll be promoting that. Come to Camden. Enjoy our city,” Carstarphen said.

Across social media, fans are giddy about WrestleMania 40 coming to Philly, with one person already beginning a countdown to the event.

City Rep. Sheila Hess says what makes WrestleMania especially exciting — besides its kicks, punches and slams — is its family friendliness.

“It is an enormous appeal to all ages. You see the little kids in the stands at WrestleMania, you see the parents, you see teenagers, you see the grandparents,” Hess said.