PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight at a wedding reception ended with a guest shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section. Police say they know who they’re looking for on Thursday morning.

Police tell CBS3 this wedding was cut short due to a physical altercation between a group of women that ultimately led to a shooting. We are told that the victim is expected to be OK.

On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 4200 block of Macalester Street. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police say a fight between several wedding guests eventually spilled to the outside of the wedding venue.

“It was supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding where people were dressed up, very nice,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “There were also children, some people brought their young children, boys and girls, and this argument, fight just went into a shooting. So, very unfortunate and tragic incident.”

Police say they interviewed about 50 guests along with the bride and groom.

They also tell us the shooting suspect’s car was left at the scene and that will be key in identifying the shooter.

