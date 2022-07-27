PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Sesame Place on behalf of a family in Baltimore. This new action against the Bucks County amusement park is not related to the video that went viral last week of a Sesame Place character appearing to snub two Black girls.

There has been anger and outrage towards Sesame Place for nearly two weeks now over discrimination allegations. On Wednesday, a family from Baltimore and its attorneys announced they have filed a class action lawsuit against Sesame Place.

They want the park “to do the right thing.”

The firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is representing the Burns family — Quinton and his 5-year-old daughter Kennedi.

Attorneys say the Burns were discriminated against back on Father’s Day, June 18, when they visited the park in Bucks County and participated in a meet-and-greet with the characters.

Attorneys claim four characters at Sesame Place intentionally refused to interact with Kennedi and other Black guests at the park. They say there are videos to prove it.

This all comes after a video went viral more than a week ago showing a character at Sesame Place ignoring two girls.

The mom who posted the video says it was racially motivated.

Sesame Place has apologized, but more families have come forward saying their children were ignored because they are Black.

Sesame Place said it’s taking action to review its practices to identify necessary changes.

But this family is seeking damages for families they say have been discriminated against for years.

“She was ignored. Amongst a sea of other young white children who were able to interact, give hugs, high fives, and love from these characters that are supposed to be a source of safety, a source of equity, a source of kindness. These are the characters that taught our children, that taught me, that taught all of us how to be a friend, how to love people, how to read, how to be a good person. And yet, Kennedi was forced to experience racism at the age of 5,” attorney Malcolm Ruff said.

The lawyers representing the mom who posted that original Instagram video on July 16 say they are not part of this class action lawsuit.

Sesame Place responded to the lawsuit in a statement sent to Eyewitness News, saying: “We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”