PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday afternoon was all about second chances for several formerly incarcerated women. The nonprofit Mothers In Charge held a special graduation part of the reentry program.

Mothers in Charge is working to stop women from going back to prison through education. Eight women graduated and are eager to take the next step, putting their lives back on track.

The graduates were celebrated with awards in front of friends, family and alumni after completing the 12-week program.

The women learned professional skills, self-esteem and how to have healthy relationships.

Ebony Franks says she’s thankful to finally be surrounded by a support system after being on probation since she was 14 years old.

“Being in this program for a lot of these women that are coming out of jail, you don’t have a job, you don’t have a place to go, you barely have insurance, you have no food,” Franks said. “So you’re stuck, but right here on this ground, you can be yourself, you can be open and get the help that you actually need.”

The resources are funded through a grant program with the City of Philadelphia.

After speaking with a few women that have gone through this program, they all described themselves as fighters.

They say they hope to continue to inspire other women to speak up and get help.