PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were shot at a mini-market in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The drive-by shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and East Cumberland Street.
Police say someone started shooting from the back seat of a car, hitting an employee of the mini-market, a customer and a homeless man who was outside on the sidewalk.
Police are searching for a light-colored, 4-door sedan.
No further information is available at this time.
