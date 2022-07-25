PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hit record-high temperatures on Sunday. The high in the city was 99 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 98 set in 2011.

The heat index on Sunday was between 105 and 110.

It’s been 10 years since temperatures in the city have hit 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania through Monday at 6 p.m.

Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware.

An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped in the buildings and pavement and can lead to heat illness, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

Due to extremely hot conditions, the City of Philadelphia extended its Heat Health Emergency declaration through 8 p.m. on Monday. Check out this link for cooling resources in your area.

Monday will be the eighth day of the heatwave.

The entire Delaware Valley is under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday. A cold front will trigger severe storms as it sweeps through with high heat and humidity.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, and an isolated tornado.

The region should see relief by Tuesday.

CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.