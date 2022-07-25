NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A shelter in place warning in New Castle County has been lifted after a domestic barricade situation in the area of Cambridge Gardens. Chopper 3 was over the scene.
READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
Police were called to the unit block of Beacon Lane for a domestic incident.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia
A male suspect had barricaded himself.MORE NEWS: Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Going Up For Auction
Police were able to take him into custody without injuries.