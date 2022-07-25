DEWEY BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are investigating a strange death involving a pedestrian. State troopers say a Lyft driver ordered a group of passengers out of the car in the middle of Highway 1 in Dewey Beach.
When one person got out, he was struck by a passing car and died.
Nobody else in the group was hurt.
Police say the Lyft driver sped away after the crash.
The search is on for that driver.