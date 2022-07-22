PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell will provide details on a new scam targeting Pennsylvania business owners with threatening letters. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell will provide details on a new scam targeting Pennsylvania business owners. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m.
- When: Friday, July 22, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.