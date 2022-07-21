PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops.

2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year.

This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down.

There will be two main stages and music spots along the festival footprint.

The all-day lineup will include two dozen live bands, DJs, drummers and other entertainers.

The event will include some of the biggest names in the city and the newest restaurants that opened during the pandemic.

There will also be makers and artists organized by Art Star, plus family fun, photo ops, balloon art, splash zone, glitter tattoos, small business pop-ups, and so much more.

“2nd Street Festival is back and bigger than ever in Northern Liberties,” said Ann Lastuvka of Virginia Belle Events, the Executive Producer for 2nd St Festival. “One of Philadelphia’s largest and greatest summer traditions returns with the largest footprint in our history, plus tons of new programs and vendors this year. We have been working for months and months to bring back this beloved event and we can’t wait to see everyone back on N. 2nd Street this summer!”

A portion of proceeds will be from the festival benefits programs and services through Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association (NLNA) and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (NLBID).

This is the single largest event in Philly in August, and the largest event in Northern Liberties/Fishtown for the year.

You can see more information on the 2nd festival official website.