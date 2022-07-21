PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North 13th Street.
The girl was shot in her right upper shoulder, according to police.
She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Police said an arrest has been made. No other details on the suspect are available at this time.
A weapon was also recovered, police said.
Witnesses told Eyewitness News the girl was playing with a gun when it went off. It's unclear how the girl got a hold of the gun.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.